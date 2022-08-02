CLEMSON FOOTBALL

(Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski / USATODAY)
NFL releases statement on Deshaun Watson ruling
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Aug 2, Tue 11:32

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson received a six-game suspension ruling by former federal judge Sue L. Robinson Monday.

Watson had 24 civil lawsuits for sexual misconduct.

The NFL heard the ruling and released a statement shortly after:

"We thank Judge Sue L. Robinson, the independent disciplinary officer, for her review of the voluminous record and attention during a three-day hearing that resulted in her finding multiple violations of the NFL personal-conduct policy by Deshaun Watson. We appreciate Judge Robinson's diligence and professionalism throughout this process.

Pursuant to the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the NFL or the NFLPA on behalf of Watson may appeal the decision within three days. In light of her findings, the league is reviewing Judge Robinson's imposition of a six-game suspension and will make a determination on next steps."

