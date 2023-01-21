NFL draft: Projection has Myles Murphy going early, Tiger DT listed among top returning

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Myles Murphy is projected as Clemson's top-10 pick and one of three going in the first round by NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah.
Myles Murphy is projected as Clemson's top-10 pick and one of three going in the first round by NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah.

NFL draft: Projection has Myles Murphy going early, Ruke Orhorhoro listed among top returning
by - 2023 Jan 21, Sat 10:26

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah released his first 2023 NFL draft projection late this week and he has three Tigers going in the first round.

Defensive end Myles Murphy is picked first off the board at No. 10 to the Philadephia Eagles.

"The Eagles love using high picks on trench players. Murphy is powerful and plays with outstanding effort," Jeremiah said.

Jeremiah has former Tigers linebacker Trenton Simpson going No. 18 overall to Detroit Lions.

"The Lions add another athletic playmaker in Simpson, who could slide right next to Malcolm Rodriguez to form an excellent young LB corps," said Jeremiah.

Defensive lineman Bryan Bresee is last off the board at No. 30 to Kansas City.

"Teams are split on Bresee. I love the size (6-5, 305), quickness and toughness, but he has some stiffness and an injury history. The opportunity for him to learn from four-time Pro Bowler Chris Jones makes Kansas City the ideal landing spot," said Jeremiah.

On that returning Clemson D-line, The Athletic rates Ruke Orhorhoro as one of the top players who opted to return over going pro.

"Now a budding standout defensive tackle at Clemson, Orhorhoro posted an impressive fourth-year showing, after catching the attention of many in 2021 when he subbed in for an injured Bryan Bresee," said The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner. "Orhorhoro had five sacks in 300 pass-rush snaps in 2021; in 2022, he improved his pass-rush win rate to 10.2, per PFF. He is a player on the rise at an important position.

"With more seasoning, Orhorhoro has a chance to turn a top-100 grade into something much better in his final year with the Tigers."

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Garrett Riley to make first public speaking appearance at recruiting event
Garrett Riley to make first public speaking appearance at recruiting event
NFL draft: Projection has Myles Murphy going early, Tiger DT listed among top returning
NFL draft: Projection has Myles Murphy going early, Tiger DT listed among top returning
Clemson student-athletes record second-highest Fall GPA
Clemson student-athletes record second-highest Fall GPA
No. 19 Tigers look to bounce back hosting Hokies
No. 19 Tigers look to bounce back hosting Hokies
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest