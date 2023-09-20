NFL announces no punishment for Deshaun Watson for contact with official

Watson completed 16-for-29 passes for 154 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

However, there were several ugly plays during the contest.

Watson threw a pick-six early in the contest, had two costly 15-yard facemask penalties on defenders that stalled drives, got strip-sacked for the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter, and made contact with an official on a heated play.

The NFL released a statement saying that Watson won't be disciplined for making contact with the official.

"Officials are called upon to maintain order on the field, and sometimes while performing those duties, there is inadvertent contact between players and officials," the league said in a statement on Tuesday. "In this instance, in their judgment, the contact did not rise to the level of a foul."

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero is reporting that Watson could face a fine for the two facemask penalties.