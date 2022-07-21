CLEMSON FOOTBALL
NCAA council endorses all transfers without penalty, creating portal windows
The NCAA D1 Council endorsed another major change to the transfer process on Wednesday.

The measure that will likely be approved next month eliminates the one-time aspect of the rule and creates windows for which the transfers can be made. For football, it is worded currently to stop in-season portal entries. From the NCAA:

The Council endorsed a concept that would eliminate the blanket rule prohibiting transferring more than once. The concept would also implement transfer portal "entry windows," or periods of time in which student-athletes must provide their school with written notification of transfer to be eligible to compete immediately the following academic year.

For winter and spring sports, students could provide written notification of transfer the day after NCAA championship selections in that sport for 60 calendar days. In fall sports, two separate windows would provide a total of 60 calendar days. The first window would be 45 days beginning the day following championship selection and the second would be from May 1 to May 15. Reasonable accommodations will be made for participants in the Football Bowl Subdivision and Football Championship Subdivision championship games.

Additionally, schools that accept four-year transfer students receiving financial aid will be required to provide financial aid to the student-athlete through the completion of the student's five-year period of eligibility or undergraduate graduation, whichever comes first, unless the student transfers again or enters a professional draft. The student would continue to count against roster and financial aid limits unless the student is medically disqualified, exhausts eligibility, transfers or enters a professional draft.

Members expressed some concern about some details related to implementation of the transfer changes; although, most of the Council agreed the concepts will improve the transfer environment.

The Council also approved changes in the infractions process:

If the recommendations are approved by the board, schools would be empowered to support student-athletes in a variety of ways without asking for waivers, including providing any support needed for a student-athlete's personal health, safety and well-being; paying for items to support a student's academic pursuits; purchasing insurance of various types; and funding participation in elite-level training, tryouts and competition.

The Council also endorsed several concepts intended to address challenges in the infractions process, including:

Incentivizing parties to secure cooperation from representatives, family members and others with relevant information.

Expanding the use of a public dashboard for all infractions.

Reserving hearings before the Committee on Infractions for only the most significant behaviors.

Additional enhancements to fair and timely processing of infractions cases will be considered by the Council next month.

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 25) Author
spacer TNET: NCAA council endorses all transfers without penalty, creating portal windows
 TigerNet News
spacer Complete Idiots!!!
 Pig®
spacer Re: Complete Idiots!!!
 TiggerTrumpet
spacer Re: TNET: NCAA council endorses all transfers without penalty, creating portal windows
 carolinachef
spacer Looks like all the talk in the past about guaranteed 4-yr
 tigerteez
spacer Time For the Big Schools to Break Away from the NCAA
 CU_Tigers4life
spacer You misspelled "Long past time"***
 BigCUFan®
spacer For that I say this...
 CU_Tigers4life
spacer If the big schools do break away
 tigerthree
spacer Re: TNET: NCAA council endorses all transfers without penalty, creating portal windows
 Jedi_Kermit®
spacer Re: TNET: NCAA council endorses all transfers without penalty, creating portal windows
 anonymouse
spacer Re: TNET: NCAA council endorses all transfers without penalty, creating portal windows
 Ryno1013®
spacer they're just washing their hands of it..
 El Tigre 1
spacer Exactly...just like they did with NIL...
 BigCUFan®
spacer So, a player who loses his starting job by game 4 would NOT
 Chuckston T-Man®
spacer Re: So, a player who loses his starting job by game 4 would NOT
 Illnoistiger®
spacer That's how I interpreted it.***
 BigCUFan®
spacer I don't think a coach should allow a player
 clover65®
spacer That is a decision...
 BigCUFan®
spacer Re: TNET: NCAA council endorses all transfers without penalty, creating portal windows
 85tiger2012®
spacer Re: TNET: NCAA council endorses all transfers without penalty, creating portal windows
 natty®
spacer It's like they've just given up.***
 surroundedtiger
spacer Re: It's like they've just given up.***
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: NCAA council endorses all transfers without penalty, creating portal windows
 Save the Tiger
spacer Unless you're at UNCheat...
 BigCUFan®
spacer Re: TNET: NCAA council endorses all transfers without penalty, creating portal windows
 Judge Keller®
Read all 25 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
