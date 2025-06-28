National outlet updates College Football Playoff projections

The five highest-ranked conference champions will still be featured, but the updated CBS Sports CFP/bowl projection has Clemson grabbing its first bye.

Clemson is picked to earn a spot in the Cotton Bowl as a 4-seed, with Penn State in the Orange, Ohio State in Rose and Texas in the Sugar.

"Even if Dabo Swinney's Tigers dropped both of their games this season against SEC competition like they did last fall, an 11-2 finish as the ACC champion should be enough to warrant a top-four seed with the selection committee if they wreck shop against league opponents. The upcoming opener against fellow projected playoff team LSU is one of Week 1's most appetizing matchups," CBS' Brad Crawford wrote.

The first-round CFP matchups are as follows:

5-seed Notre Dame vs. 12-seed Navy

6-seed Alabama vs. 11-seed Iowa State

7-seed Oregon vs. 10-seed Georgia

8-seed LSU vs. 9-seed Miami

The higher-seeded teams will still host in the first round.

The Tigers would face the winner of Notre Dame and Navy.

As the lowest-ranked conference champion last year, Clemson was the 12-seed and traveled to the 5-seed Texas last year. All of the first-round hosts won and then went on to win in the next round.

Ohio State was seeded eighth last year and went on to a national title win. In this year's format, the Buckeyes would've been seeded sixth and also been a host, facing Big 12 champ Arizona State in the first round and then Texas in the next round.