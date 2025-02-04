CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson gets a challenging schedule started out of the gate with LSU coming to town on Aug. 30.
National outlet ranks Clemson's schedule strength among ACC's toughest
Clemson has one particular advantage in any ranking of ACC schedules, and that's not having to face Clemson. Dabo Swinney's Tigers have racked up at least eight wins over a conference foe in all but two of the last ten seasons, including a perfect 8-0 record within the ACC Championship Game.

But next season brings some tests, and Athlon Sports ranked Clemson's schedule as the third-toughest out of 17 programs:

Saturday, Aug. 30 vs. LSU

Saturday, Sept. 6 vs. Troy

Saturday, Sept. 13 at Georgia Tech

Saturday, Sept. 20 vs. Syracuse

Saturday, Oct. 4 at North Carolina

Saturday, Oct. 11 at Boston College

Saturday, Oct. 18 vs. SMU

Saturday Nov. 1 vs. Duke

Saturday, Nov. 8 vs. Florida State

Friday, Nov. 14 at Louisville

Saturday, Nov. 22 vs. Furman

Saturday, Nov. 29 at South Carolina

The ACC champions once again have a target on their back heading into the season, but two of their toughest games are out of conference. Clemson opens the year at home against LSU and wraps up on the road against in-state rival South Carolina, which has won two of the past three meetings.

There are some tricky games in league play on deck for Dabo Swinney and Co., including an ACC championship rematch with SMU and a visit from Syracuse. The Tigers also travel to take on Georgia Tech and Louisville, the only ACC team they lost to in the 2024 regular season.

The two to rank ahead of the Tigers come with Florida State, which opens with Alabama and travels to Clemson on Nov. 8, and Syracuse, which faces four 2024 Playoff teams away from home (three on the road; one in the Atlanta opener to start with Tennessee).

Former Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is judged to have the easiest schedule at Virginia, followed by a Wake Forest team that misses Clemson also and then Bill Belichick's UNC team, which hosts Clemson on Oct. 4 to start their conference slate.

Athlon Top 5 hardest/easiest ACC schedules

Hardest

1. Syracuse
2. Florida State
3. Clemson
4. Miami
5. Stanford

Easiest

1. Virginia
2. Wake Forest
3. UNC
4. Cal
5. NC State

