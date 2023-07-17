National outlet projects two road losses for Clemson

One national outlet sees a likely path to Charlotte's ACC title game for Clemson, but there are also a few surprising projections. College Football News is picking a 10-2 campaign for Dabo Swinney's Tigers, with a pair of road losses. Those predicted defeats are at Miami (Oct. 21) and South Carolina (Nov. 25). Clemson last played at Miami in the regular season in 2015, a 58-0 win. The Tigers last lost in Columbia in 2013, beating the rival Gamecocks by 30 points or more in the last two meetings there (2019 and 2021). South Carolina snapped a seven-game losing streak in Clemson last year, 31-30. "The starting 22 can hang with anyone. Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State … anyone," CFN's Pete Fiutak said. "There’s a ton of talent down the depth chart, but most of it is unproven and young, while everyone else hit the transfer portal and mostly has the 2s set up in case of disaster. "Clemson can and will get over injuries here and there, and it’ll win a ton of games no matter what, but lose a few key parts or have a rash of injuries somewhere and all of a sudden the team goes from CFP contender to around 9ish wins... "It'll get to the ACC Championship, but it'll likely do it at 10-2. Hardly anything to be upset about, but there's enough in place to shoot for more." Clemson has lost at least one road game each of the last three seasons, with Notre Dame the site for two of them, as well as NC State and Pitt (both in the 2021 season). Fiutak still regards Clemson as "amazing" from a program standpoint. "The program didn’t make the College Football Playoff over the last two seasons and all of a sudden it’s doom and gloom, and the game has passed Dabo Swinney by, and Florida State is about to take over the ACC, and … Clemson was one decent fourth quarter drive away from going to the CFP," Fiutak said. "I got into a few friendly debates about this, but had Clemson been able to hang on/get BT Potter in field goal range in the 31-30 loss to South Carolina, and assuming it would still go on to throttle North Carolina 39-10 for the ACC title, no way, no how, NO CHANCE does the College Football Playoff committee leave out a 12-1 ACC Champion Clemson...It all needs to lead to 12-1. Next year in the expanded College Football Playoff, Clemson should have a permanent residence as long as it keeps the losses to two or fewer every year. "To take that extra step, though, and be back in the national title picture - and God forbid Florida State really does rise up and rock the ACC and/or it's a third straight year without a CFP appearance - this needs to be the season that proves Dabo right."

