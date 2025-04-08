National outlet projects Clemson in 2025 Playoff

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

247Sports released an early look at the 2025 College Football Playoff late last week, which has the Tigers capturing the ACC crown and an automatic bye. Analyst Brad Crawford picks Clemson to win the ACC as a No. 3 seed nationally and meet 2024 runner-up Notre Dame. He then has the 6-seed Irish upset them in the Orange Bowl. Miami is also projected out of the ACC to travel to Alabama for the first round. The predicted national title game is Penn State and Texas. The Athletic did their bold predictions around signing day and Clemson had one national title pick there, as well as 22 votes (out of 31) to win the ACC. Cade Klubnik also received a preseason Heisman vote there. CBS Sports recently ran through the ACC's CFP contenders and how Clemson is perceived: "The Tigers are one just nine teams with national championship odds of 20/1 or better (18/1), and the only team from the ACC with odds of 30/1 or better according to FanDuel Sportsbook. It's the most offseason buzz the Tigers have seen in a couple of years, and it comes on the back of a 2024 late-season charge that included an ACC Championship and a return to the CFP for the first time since 2020. Cade Klubnik was one of the most productive quarterbacks in the country, throwing 36 touchdowns to just six interceptions and racking up 3,639 yards passing. Now he'll be in Year 3 as a starter with offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, and surrounded by a group of talented young wide receivers. "Clemson expects to field one of the best offenses in the ACC, but to be a national title contender the Tigers must take steps forward on defense. That's where Dabo Swinney addressed some of last season's issues with a staff change, hiring Tom Allen away from Penn State to improve the details for a talented group that not always fundamentally sound in 2024. Those around the program expect to make the CFP in 2025. The real conversation is whether the Tigers will have a group that can win one -- if not multiple -- games in the 12-team bracket."

