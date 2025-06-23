National outlet predicts Clemson football's final 2025 season ranking

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

Athlon Sports has its 2025 college football season projection in. Dabo Swinney's Tigers are predicted to finish in the Top 5, at No. 5. "The Tigers returned to the top of the ACC last season and are poised for a run at the national title in 2025. Quarterback Cade Klubnik and one of the nation’s top receiving corps are back, while the defense is loaded behind new coordinator Tom Allen," Athlon's Steven Lassan writes. Clemson rounds out a Top 5 that's led by Texas, then Penn State, Ohio State and Georgia. Athlon's preamble: The start of college football’s 2025 season is less than 70 days away, which means it’s time to project and predict where all 136 teams rank for the upcoming year. The top of the rankings feature a wide-open battle, with Texas, Penn State, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson all having a strong case to be No. 1. Notre Dame, LSU, Alabama, and Oregon round out the next tier, with Miami, Florida, South Carolina, and Big 12 frontrunners Arizona State and Kansas State up next. In the Group of 5 ranks, Boise State (No. 25) is projected as the best team once again. Tulane (No. 48), Navy (No. 49), South Florida (No. 58), James Madison (No. 59), and UNLV (No. 60) headline the next tier of contenders from the Group of 5 conferences. Note: Ranking indicates where Athlon Sports projects teams to finish at the end of 2025. LSU (7) and South Carolina (12) are the highest-ranked scheduled opponents for Clemson. "Spring practice is all about growth on defense for coach Brian Kelly’s team. With quarterback Garrett Nussmeier returning, along with a standout transfer portal haul, the Tigers are poised to challenge for the SEC title in ’25," Lassan said. "Shane Beamer’s Gamecocks nearly made the College Football Playoff after a second-half surge last season. South Carolina suffered heavy losses along its defensive front and at linebacker, while question marks remain about the receiving corps and offensive line. Despite those concerns, quarterback LaNorris Sellers is simply good enough to cover up some of those issues." Miami (10) and SMU (22) are the only other ACC teams to make the Top 25. Clemson FBS opponents in Athlon rankings LSU - 7

South Carolina - 12

SMU - 22

Louisville - 26

Georgia Tech - 34

Duke - 41

Florida State - 42

North Carolina - 52

Bosto College - 56

Syracuse - 57

Troy - 100

