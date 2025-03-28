National outlet predicts Clemson football's 2025 regular season win total

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

CBS Sports has predicted the 2025 ACC football season with a look to the Vegas win totals. Clemson, a likely 2025 ACC favorite and Playoff favorite, is projected to top its current win total of 9.5. "This Clemson team brings back a ton of the key pieces from last year's ACC championship and College Football Playoff team, plus an upgraded staff with the addition of Tom Allen as defensive coordinator," CBS Sports' Chip Patterson said. "Cade Klubnik in Year 3 with Garrett Riley is going to be on all of the relevant preseason watch lists, and the Tigers are a deserved favorite to win the league again in 2025. We've handed a couple losses out in this projection to coaches and teams who got the better of Clemson last season, but this is a comfortable over with the potential to ladder up to 11 wins or more. Pick: Over 9.5 (+108)" Those predicted losses? The road trips to Louisville and South Carolina, both revenge games for the Tigers after home losses last year. Clemson seeks a regular season without multiple losses for the first time since a 9-1 2020 COVID campaign. Some more teams picked to exceed their win totals include Wake Forest (4.5), Pitt (5.5), Cal (6.5), Duke (6.5), NC State (6.5), Florida State (7.5), North Carolina (7.5), Louisville (8.5), Miami (8.5), and SMU (8.5). Patterson wrote this on Clemson's Friday November road trip, Louisville (Nov. 14): "In total, the Cardinals were a bit of a chaos team last season. They were good enough to be within seven points of Notre Dame, SMU and Miami, just couldn't come up with the plays late to win any of those games. Then they beat Clemson by double-digits in Death Valley, only to turn around two weeks later in Palo Alto with a stunning loss at Stanford. The roster has once again gotten a major influx of transfer portal talent, but at this point my assumption is Jeff Brohm will once again take the new pieces and assemble a squad capable of beating anyone in the conference. A 5-0 start should be the expectation, but in the name of chaos we know that some losses (and may unexpected ones) will be coming in the second half of the schedule."

