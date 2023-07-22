|
National outlet names Tigers for All-America, All-ACC honors
|2023 Jul 22, Sat 14:29-
College Football News continued its season preview series with a look at the conference and national picture for Clemson.
In preseason All-America honors, Tigers linebacker Jeremiah Trotter was named to the second team. "He bulked up a little bit to get to around 230 pound on his 6-0 frame, but as is he's fast, active, and nasty when he's flying to the ball. He'll work in the middle, but he'll still get into the backfield after making 6.5 sacks with 13.5 tackles for loss. He's great in pass coverage, too," said the outlet. Defensive linemen Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro were in the honorable mentions for All-America there, while running back Will Shipley was an honorable mention for the offensive All-Americans. In All-ACC honors, Shipley, Trotter and Orhorhoro are on the first team as well, and they are joined by linebacker Barrett Carter and cornerback Nate Wiggins. Shipley is also on the first team as kick return specialist. CFN also ranked the ACC's Top 30 players overall, where Clemson players checked in as follows: 3. Trotter 8. Carter 13. QB Cade Klubnik 14. Orhorhoro 15. Wiggins 19. S Andrew Mukuba 21. Shipley 25. Davis Reigning ACC player of the year and UNC QB Drake Maye leads the list, followed by Florida State defensive end Jared Verse.
In preseason All-America honors, Tigers linebacker Jeremiah Trotter was named to the second team.
"He bulked up a little bit to get to around 230 pound on his 6-0 frame, but as is he's fast, active, and nasty when he's flying to the ball. He'll work in the middle, but he'll still get into the backfield after making 6.5 sacks with 13.5 tackles for loss. He's great in pass coverage, too," said the outlet.
Defensive linemen Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro were in the honorable mentions for All-America there, while running back Will Shipley was an honorable mention for the offensive All-Americans.
In All-ACC honors, Shipley, Trotter and Orhorhoro are on the first team as well, and they are joined by linebacker Barrett Carter and cornerback Nate Wiggins. Shipley is also on the first team as kick return specialist.
CFN also ranked the ACC's Top 30 players overall, where Clemson players checked in as follows:
3. Trotter
8. Carter
13. QB Cade Klubnik
14. Orhorhoro
15. Wiggins
19. S Andrew Mukuba
21. Shipley
25. Davis
Reigning ACC player of the year and UNC QB Drake Maye leads the list, followed by Florida State defensive end Jared Verse.
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now