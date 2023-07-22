National outlet names Tigers for All-America, All-ACC honors

In preseason All-America honors, Tigers linebacker Jeremiah Trotter was named to the second team.

"He bulked up a little bit to get to around 230 pound on his 6-0 frame, but as is he's fast, active, and nasty when he's flying to the ball. He'll work in the middle, but he'll still get into the backfield after making 6.5 sacks with 13.5 tackles for loss. He's great in pass coverage, too," said the outlet.

Defensive linemen Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro were in the honorable mentions for All-America there, while running back Will Shipley was an honorable mention for the offensive All-Americans.

In All-ACC honors, Shipley, Trotter and Orhorhoro are on the first team as well, and they are joined by linebacker Barrett Carter and cornerback Nate Wiggins. Shipley is also on the first team as kick return specialist.

CFN also ranked the ACC's Top 30 players overall, where Clemson players checked in as follows:

3. Trotter

8. Carter

13. QB Cade Klubnik

14. Orhorhoro

15. Wiggins

19. S Andrew Mukuba

21. Shipley

25. Davis

Reigning ACC player of the year and UNC QB Drake Maye leads the list, followed by Florida State defensive end Jared Verse.