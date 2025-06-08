National outlet identifies Clemson's key to success in 2025

Clemson returns the most production in college football, according to ESPN. Adding to that, Dabo Swinney used the transfer portal to impact the top of the depth chart for the first time this offseason. To fix a glaring weakness from last year's campaign, Swinney also hired one of the nation's most highly-regarded defensive coordinators in Tom Allen. So for a team ranked as high as No. 1 by some out there, what's left to address? CBS Sports says that comes in the ground game: Find comfort in run game: Tabbed by a few to be college football's top team this fall, Clemson is loaded on both sides with perhaps its best roster since Dabo Swinney's last national championship team. That said, the Tigers are inexperienced in the backfield with freshman Gideon Davidson, third-year sophomore Jay Haynes and redshirt freshman David Eziomume expected to share the load at running back after Phil Mafah's departure. This will be a pass-happy team with Cade Klubnik, but offensive coordinator Garrett Riley needs to be able to breathe easy in short-yardage situations, too. Mafah led the Clemson running efforts in each of the last two seasons, taking on a bigger role after Will Shipley's NFL draft departure to have 173 more carries (216) than the next Tiger RB in 2024, with Haynes (43). Haynes suffered a torn ACL in the early December ACC Championship Game and had to sit out the spring to rehab the knee injury. The unanimous 4-star prospect Davidson showed some flashes of what he can do with a mid-year enrollment. With Mafah hampered by injury and Haynes out, converted wide receiver Adam Randall dashed for 41 yards on one attempt and totaled 44 on four in the Playoff versus Texas, with Jarvis Green featuring on a 25-yard TD catch and Keith Adams Jr. taking three carries for 11 yards. The former 4-star prospect Eziomume played but did not get a touch of the ball in the game. All four are back in the mix with Davidson and Haynes this season also. Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

Haynes averaged 6.9 yards per carry with three touchdowns, seeing five or more carries four times last season.

For opener opponent LSU (7:30 p.m./ABC on Aug. 30 in Clemson), the advice from CBS is to, well, ignore CBS.

"For a program that hasn't reached the playoff since winning it all in 2019 and has suffered five consecutive season-opening losses, it's best for LSU to not allow the preseason hype to marinate this summer," Brad Crawford said. "Brian Kelly knows how important this campaign is for his tenure in Baton Rouge and the Tigers have exhausted all resources in recruiting this offseason to ensure an elite finish. Be careful."

Based off of a post-spring 25, South Carolina and its running back situation, Louisville and its portal inclusions, and SMU forging ahead and not dwelling on last season made the piece as well.

