Although Clemson could look into the spring portal at running back, the Tigers have plenty of options and likely stand pat.

National outlet identifies Clemson transfer portal need
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 8 hours ago

The spring transfer portal window opens Wednesday and CBS Sports identified the top position need for each projected Top 10 team, Clemson included.

Last December featured a first-ever Clemson group of traditional portal additions, at linebacker (Jeremiah Alexander), wide receiver (Tristan Smith) and defensive end (Will Heldt).

So far this spring, Clemson has one upcoming exit with cornerback Tavoy Feagin. Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney said prior to that announcement that he liked where his roster was at.

With that framing, CBS' Chris Hummer still offered a potential portal target spot for the Tigers:

Look, the answer here is probably "nothing." Clemson, even with a few signees in the winter, uses the portal more sparingly than any Power Four program. Dabo Swinney hinted the Tigers would do little with the portal after Clemson's spring game on April 5: "We've got a lot of work to do, but we're ready to go to battle with what we've got."

But if you're going to pick a spot Clemson needs to upgrade and add depth, it's running back. The Tigers lost Phil Mafah to the NFL Draft. His 2025 backup, Jay Haynes, is coming off knee surgery after the ACC title game. One of the team's other lead backs is expected to be true freshman Gideon Davidson. Thus, you get to a point where Clemson is starting converted wide receiver Adam Randall at running during spring practice. Maybe Clemson does have enough at running back, and Swinney's history indicates he'll roll with the room as is. But it could benefit the Tigers to grab a proven back in the portal.

All totaled, Clemson has six scholarship running backs with David Eziomume, Keith Adams Jr. and Jarvis Green also in the mix. Swinney said he was encouraged by the group out of spring.

“I know everybody's going to just question us all year and I don't blame you,” Swinney said. “They have to go do it, right? They have to all go prove it. We can't just talk about it, we got to go do it. But from practice, from meetings, I mean we're really encouraged from what we've seen.”

Monday featured two 4-star (247Sports) running back portal entries in Cal's Jaydn Ott and Colorado's Isaiah Augustave.

