National analyst sees 'fork in the road moment' for Dabo Swinney, Clemson program

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

College football analyst Josh Pate admits that he has been in the camp criticizing Dabo Swinney's roster management in an ever-changing era for the sport. He has also used a formula this offseason to pick Clemson to win it all in 2025. Despite some high hopes for the Tigers this season, Pate sees the program at a crossroads as a national title contender. "I would put this up there with most intriguing questions of this college football season," Pate said on his show this week. "Where else would you rather be? If you're placing your hopes somewhere...why not Clemson? When are they going to do it again if they don't do it this year? They're No.1 in returning production from a team that won the conference last year. You've got a third-year starter at quarterback who was great last year down the stretch. His same coordinator is there again. They added Tom Allen on the defensive side. They've got NFL guys at all three levels of the defense...They've got 21 underclassmen that played 200+ snaps last year. Those guys will be back this year. That led FBS. "It's a classic fork in the road moment. Because if they win the national title this year, I don't know that I've seen a bigger 'I told you so' in the history of this sport." Pate also explored the other side of the coin for a projected Top 5 team nationally. "However, what if they fall off this year? What if they're 9-3 or 10-4 -- not terrible, but well off the pace," Pate said. "Well then, you look at it. It wouldn't be disastrous. But what it would be is a pretty telling sign that Clemson's time in that conversation may be done. And that would be OK. Not for Clemson fans, they'd hate that. But as the onlooker outside the bubble, you'd look at it and say, 'They had a multi-year run. Won a couple of national titles. They were the standard bearer in their league for a long time' - Still are, by the way - 'Good for them. That was a good solid run. Probably over, they're probably back in the pack again. But it was a good solid run.'" The third path presented by Pate is a campaign similar to last season with another Playoff appearance that ends early. Pate sees the potential for Swinney to have bragging rights for quite a while, though, if the Tigers return to the national title-contention stage. "They legitimately could win the national title this year," Pate said.

