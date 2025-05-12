National analyst sees Dabo Swinney positioned for run at his third national title

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

National media is thinking rings for Clemson football in a hype-filled offseason. CBS Sports analyst Chip Patterson puts that idea in the overreaction category out of spring ball, but he makes the case for Clemson: Dabo is recharged for a run at his third ring: There hasn't been this much certified hype around an upcoming Clemson football season since Trevor Lawrence was on campus. Part of that buzz is Cade Klubnik's finish to last season, but he's far from the only advantage the Tigers have going into 2025. This is a team that could see as many as a half-dozen players taken in the early rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft. Klubnik is among those stars in the spotlight, but so too are defensive linemen like T.J. Parker and Peter Woods. Yes -- when Clemson was winning national titles, it did so with dynamic quarterback play, but it was also also elite up front on defense. Throw in the offseason addition of Tom Allen as defensive coordinator, and it's easy to see why folks are fired up to see this team run down the hill in 2025. Clemson captured national titles in 2016 and 2018 under Swinney's leadership, in a run that included four national championship game appearances from 2015-2019. Looking at the 2025 Tigers, CBS Sports also pointed to the most important game for each Top 25 team, which comes in the regular-season finale for Clemson: "Clemson's bookend games against SEC opponents — the Tigers open the year against LSU — are both very important, but the timing of its annual rivalry showdown against South Carolina means this regular season rivalry could have a considerable impact on the CFP race. Clemson will know its ACC fate by this point, but seeding matters, and a win against what should be a ranked Gamecocks team late in the year could impress the selection committee," said CBS' David Cobb. Another notable ACC overreaction comes with Florida State, which fresh off of a 2-10 campaign, isn't seen as far from competing for an ACC title again. "No one is mentioning Florida State as a title contender now, but a quick glance at the ACC schedule shows just two games (Clemson, Miami) where the Seminoles will need to play above their talent level to win. If Florida State can knock off one of those rivals and run table against their other six conference foes, it could be in the hunt for a spot in Charlotte at the end of the year."

