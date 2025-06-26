National analyst says Clemson is the most underrated team in ESPN ranking

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

ESPN’s preseason Football Power Index release this month had its fair share of critics, and some from inside the House of Mouse. Texas debuted at the top, followed by Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and Penn State. SEC teams made up five of the Top 10 (and 11 of the Top 18/13 of the Top 23) and the Big Ten had three, with Notre Dame and Miami grabbing the other spots. A common preseason Top 5 team in media circles, Clemson was No. 11, and ESPN’s Heather Dinich says Dabo Swinney’s Tigers were the most underrated. “The Clemson Tigers, to me, should be a Top 5 team,” Dinich said. “I don't know how they're outside the top 10. But for me, the preseason rankings should be based on what you know you have coming back – not what you think you might have through the transfer portal, or a hyped up quarterback who's never started a game before. Clemson has Cade Klubnik back at quarterback. My colleague Jordan Reid has Klubnik at No. 1 overall in his first 2026 NFL mock draft. “Klubnik’s got a lot of talented wide receivers to throw to. Clemson has one of the best defensive lines in the country. These Tigers should be a top 10 team. Without a doubt, this preseason." Fellow ESPN analyst Mark Schlabach counted Clemson as underrated at the time of the FPI release as well. "I think you can argue that Clemson is one of the two best teams in the FBS entering the season (along with Penn State), and it's certainly one of the best 10, so it's surprising to see them in at No. 11," Schlabach said. "In our colleague Jordan Reid's initial 2026 NFL mock draft, he had four Tigers going in the first round, including quarterback Cade Klubnik at No. 1. Three seasons ago, Clemson fans wondered whether Klubnik was the right guy for the job, now he's considered one of the most polished passers in the sport, after throwing for 3,639 yards with 36 touchdowns and six interceptions last season. The Tigers have the best defensive line in the FBS, and Reid had tackle Peter Woods and edge rusher T.J. Parker going in the top 10, as well. The Tigers open the season against LSU at home and play at South Carolina in the finale, but I can't see many ACC teams beating them." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather Dinich (@cfbheather)

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!