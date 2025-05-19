National analyst predicts deep Clemson Playoff run, rematch with Texas

The "way-too-early" trends usually dominate the summer, and ON3's Ari Wasserman is adding more fuel to Clemson's sizable expectations heading into 2025.

In his 12-team playoff bracket, Wasserman has the Tigers slotted as the No. 3 overall seed in next winter's postseason.

Clemson is the only representative of the ACC in this bracket, giving Dabo Swinney and the Tigers a bye, along with them winning their conference.

His prediction would also feature a rematch of the season opener in the quarterfinals, pairing LSU with Clemson to open the Tigers' playoff run.

The intriguing storylines continue in the semifinal, with Clemson besting Tom Allen's former team, Penn State, in the semifinal of the college football playoff to reach the national championship.

Clemson's run to the national championship doesn't end with hardware for the Tigers, falling to Texas in the title game, pairing Arch Manning and Cade Klubnik in a championship clash in Miami Gardens.