National analyst makes prediction on Clemson win total odds, Playoff run

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

The regular-season win over/under is set at 9.5 wins for Clemson in college football betting odds. Longtime national reporter and The Athletic analyst Bruce Feldman sees that as an easy over for the Tigers ($). "The Tigers have hit on a bunch of recruits over the past few years, and I like the addition of defensive coordinator Tom Allen, who inherits a lot of talent and will make Clemson pretty salty again. Last year, the defense ranked No. 64 in yards per play allowed, No. 68 in red zone touchdown percentage, and No. 85 against the run. I expect Allen to tighten that up. I’m told this defense is really motivated to turn the page," Feldman said. "Offensively, they should be explosive. Cade Klubnik had a breakout season in 2024, and now the receivers, particularly Antonio Williams, Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore, look like a lot like whom Tajh Boyd, Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence were throwing to. They have four starting O-linemen back, led by Blake Miller. They have to replace Phil Mafah at RB, but freshman Gideon Davidson turned heads in the spring. He has great vision and is very versatile." He expects Clemson there to the very end of the college football slate. "Clemson is a legitimate top-five team again. Clemson’s two toughest games figure to be their first one (against LSU) and their last one, at South Carolina. It goes to Georgia Tech, UNC and Boston College, and hosts SMU, Duke and FSU. I think 11-1 is very realistic," Feldman said of the regular season. "I feel as good about the Tigers as any team coming into 2025. If I had to predict the national title game matchup now, almost 250 days away, I’d predict Clemson versus Texas." Feldman is also high on the opener opponent LSU, picking them over 8.5 wins.

