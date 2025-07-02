National analyst makes Heisman prediction on Cade Klubnik

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

Lofty expectations for a quarterback have one word typically attached to them: Heisman. Clemson's illustrious football history does not include a Heisman trophy, although some recent standouts have come close. Could Cade Klubnik be the one to seal the deal? The Athletic's Stewart Mandel has him as a favorite to be in New York come mid-December to vie for it. If Klubnik performs to the kind of finish he had in 2024, Mandel thinks the Tiger QB will win it. "I have Klubnik this high for the same reason I had Clemson as the most likely repeat conference champion last week – he’s not going to have much competition in the ACC," Mandel said. "Something will have gone terribly wrong for Dabo Swinney if the Tigers aren’t playing in Charlotte in December with a CFP berth either already locked up or at stake. And if so, Klubnik, last seen throwing for seven TDs against SMU and Texas, will be The Guy there." Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

Klubnik sits at third in the Heisman odds according to Circa, at 9-1, trailing Texas QB Arch Manning (5-1) and Clemson opener foe and LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier (8-1).

Klubnik enters the season as PFF's top-rated returning QB in overall grade and passing grade, seeing marked improvement from 2023 to 2024.

"After placing 102nd among FBS signal-callers in 2023 with a 63.9 PFF passing grade, he ranked fifth in 2024 with an 87.7 mark. Only Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders threw more touchdowns than the junior (36), and those two are projected top-five picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Klubnik also ranked fifth in big-time throws (28)," PFF's Max Chadwick said, who also has Clemson with the No. 3 WR unit and No. 10 O-line group.

Deshaun Watson finished third in the Heisman voting in 2015 and second in 2016. Trevor Lawrence finished runner-up in 2020.

Mandel's other top projected 2025 Heisman contenders are Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith, Manning and Oklahoma QB John Mateer.

Heisman Trophy odds via @CircaSports



A. Manning, Texas 5-1

G. Nussmeier, LSU 8-1

C. Klubnik, Clemson 9-1

D. Allar, Penn St 12-1

J. Smith, Ohio St 16-1

DJ Lagway, Florida 17-1

L. Sellers, S. Carolina 19-1

D. Moore, Oregon 20-1

J. Sayin, Ohio St 20-1

C. Beck, Miami 25-1

B.… — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 2, 2025

