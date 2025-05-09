National analyst makes case for Clemson to be No. 1

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

This spring has shown that there are several believers in the 2025 Clemson football Tigers. At least one CBS Sports analyst believes Dabo Swinney's group is the top team going into the season. Chris Hummer says there could be a new preseason No. 1 from what we've seen in the last decade, even though he'd pick Clemson. "There's a better-than-decent chance the preseason AP Top 25's release will represent a shift in the college football landscape. The last decade has seen only four teams -- Ohio State (1), Alabama (5), Clemson (2), Georgia (2) -- hold the distinction of preseason No. 1. That's likely to change in a few months," Hummer said. "Texas is the favorite to start in the top spot. It did so in 247Sports' post-spring Top 25. CBS Sports' Brandon Marcello has Ohio State at No. 1 in his post-spring top 25. Penn State could find itself ranked No. 1 like it did in Joel Klatt's post-spring Top 25." What's Clemson's case for college football's top team? "The latest CBS Sports mock draft has two Clemson players going in the top 10 next year, and other outlets have as many as six Tigers going in the first round," Hummer said. "That shows the level of talent in Death Valley for a program brings back the most production of any team in the FBS. Throw in a few key portal additions -- Dabo Swinney's first ever non-walk-on-QB transfer takes -- and the Tigers have the most proven roster in college football, including the potential No.1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft in Cade Klubnik. "Again, I have Clemson right now as the best team in college football and believe the Tigers are a strong favorite to win the ACC. Clemson being +1400 to win the national championship is tasty. There's great value there. The Tigers are also +145 to win the ACC, per FanDuel Sportsbook." Clemson is seeking a first appearance the CFP final four since the 2020 season, a first national title game appearance since 2019 and a first national championship since 2018.

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!