National analyst makes case for Clemson as College Football Playoff champion pick

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

Clemson has garnered no shortage of preseason hype with some post-spring outlooks ranking Dabo Swinney's Tigers No. 1 overall. That said, you still have to click the "show more" button to view Clemson's odds as the 2025-26 FBS Championship winner on FanDuel. The Tigers listed at +1400 to win it all looks like a prime value bet to CBS Sports' Chris Hummer: Clemson (+1,400): LOVE the value at +1,400, only the seventh-best odds on the board despite Clemson being my preseason No. 1. Honestly, what's not to like about Clemson this year? *The Tigers return more production than any team in the FBS. *Clemson is led by Cade Klubnik, the top-returning QB (and the best QB under pressure) in the FBS. *The roster is LOADED. Five Tigers were projected in the first round of a recent CBS Sports mock draft. *Clemson is strong where you need to be to win championships. The o-line returns four starters. The d-line brings back a pair of projected first rounders (T.J. Parker, Peter Woods), added a standout transfer (Will Heldt) and the No. 7 overall player from the 2025 class (Amare Adams). *The ACC provides a very friendly path to the playoff. *Clemson is one of only a handful of teams from a blue-chip talent perspective that's even capable of winning a national championship looking at the 247Sports Team Talent Composite. Combine all those factors together, and +1400 is GREAT value, especially when compared to the favorites Texas and Ohio State both of which have big roster questions after losing a large chunk of their teams to the NFL Draft. Arch Manning and Texas do currently lead the CFP title odds at +550, followed closely by Ohio State (+600) and Georgia (+650), with a little bit of a gap to Penn State (+850), Oregon (+900) and Alabama (+1000). Notre Dame is the next team behind Clemson (+1500) and LSU after that (+1600). Another longshot value bet call for Hummer was Miami at +4800.

