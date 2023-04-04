CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Myles Murphy ran a 4.52 40 at 268 pounds, which makes him stand out going into this month's NFL draft.

Myles Murphy impresses scouts with individual pro day workout
2023 Apr 4

By all accounts, the wait was worth it for NFL scouts and seeing just what Myles Murphy can do in combine workouts.

Murphy skipped the NFL combine and Clemson's pro day to be more healthy in a showcase for NFL personnel (hamstring).

Instead, he was the centerpiece of a Tuesday workout in Clemson and multiple reports say Murphy put together quite the day.

Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz's reporting, Murphy "couldn't have had a better workout" and his position drills "were impressive."

Murphy was clocked with a 4.51 40-yard dash, which would've tied for sixth among edge defenders at the NFL combine, and what stands out about it is that he ran it at 268 pounds. Only one of the top-6 in the NFL combine 40-yard runs was over 270 pounds and most were under 260.

ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller said he heard "great things" on the workout as well and said Murphy posted a 7.20 3-cone drill. That would have tied for fifth-best among NFL combine edge rushers, and none of those competitors were over 251 pounds.

ESPN's Todd McShay projected Murphy at No. 15 overall in his latest mock draft on Tuesday.


