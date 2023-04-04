Myles Murphy impresses scouts with individual pro day workout

TigerNet Staff by

By all accounts, the wait was worth it for NFL scouts and seeing just what Myles Murphy can do in combine workouts. Murphy skipped the NFL combine and Clemson's pro day to be more healthy in a showcase for NFL personnel (hamstring). Instead, he was the centerpiece of a Tuesday workout in Clemson and multiple reports say Murphy put together quite the day. Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz's reporting, Murphy "couldn't have had a better workout" and his position drills "were impressive." Murphy was clocked with a 4.51 40-yard dash, which would've tied for sixth among edge defenders at the NFL combine, and what stands out about it is that he ran it at 268 pounds. Only one of the top-6 in the NFL combine 40-yard runs was over 270 pounds and most were under 260. ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller said he heard "great things" on the workout as well and said Murphy posted a 7.20 3-cone drill. That would have tied for fifth-best among NFL combine edge rushers, and none of those competitors were over 251 pounds. ESPN's Todd McShay projected Murphy at No. 15 overall in his latest mock draft on Tuesday. I’m told just about every NFL team was in attendance for Myles Murphy’s Pro Day.



The mammoth #Clemson EDGE (6-5, 271) ran a blazing 4.52 40 and “couldn’t have had a better workout,” one team just told me. “Position drills were impressive.” — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 4, 2023 Hearing great things from Myles Murphy’s workout today. Potential top 20 pick.



6-5 271lbs



40 (4.52)

SS (4.35)

3 cone (7.20) — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 4, 2023 Big guys aren't allowed to run this fast. Myles Murphy is an insane athlete, but even I wasn't expecting a 4.52.



That's huge for him. I feel like a lot of people are forgetting just how high his ceiling is. Wouldn't hate him for the #Bears, especially in a trade down. https://t.co/PjwqWFxnw3 — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 4, 2023 Myles Murphy is a DE prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.88 #RAS out of a possible 10.00 after a strong second pro day performance. This ranked 20 out of 1605 DE from 1987 to 2023.



Assuming official times are close, great score.

https://t.co/gAxdY6lmjT pic.twitter.com/B3up9peyyu — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 4, 2023 #Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy pro day results, per source:



• HT: 6047

• WT: 268

• 40: 4.51

• 10 Yd. Split: 1.59

• BP: 25 reps

• 3C: 7.22

• SS: 4.28 — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) April 4, 2023