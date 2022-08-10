Myles Murphy, Bryan Bresee, Trenton Simpson make college football's top 'Freaks List'

Clemson's trio of expected first-round NFL draft selections are unsurprisingly three of the top "freaks" on the college football field.

Bruce Feldman at The Athletic released his annual list on Wednesday with Myles Murphy leading the Tigers at No. 3 overall ($).

"The 6-5, 275-pound junior is viewed by NFL scouts as a 'significantly better player' than former Tiger Clelin Ferrell, who went fourth overall in the 2019 draft," said Feldman. "Murphy bench-presses 405 pounds, power-cleans 335 and deadlifts 505. He also has vertical-jumped 35 inches, broad-jumped 10 feet and consistently clocked in the high 4.5s in the 40, according to Clemson coaches."

Coming off of the ACL injury, Bryan Bresee is on the list at No. 14.

"Bresee benched 435 pounds, power-cleaned 330 and deadlifted 585. He has vertical-jumped 30 inches, but the most impressive number is him clocking in the high 4.7s in the 40," said the report.

Checking in at No. 29 on the 100-man list is Trenton Simpson.

"Scouts really love how this big linebacker moves around like a much smaller guy. The 6-3, 240-pounder, who only has 6 percent body fat, ranked third on the team with 78 tackles and finished second in both tackles for loss (12.0) and sacks (six). Simpson bench-presses 375 pounds, power-cleaned 355 and has vertical-jumped 35 inches and done 10-2 on the broad jump. More impressively, Tigers coaches say he has run the 40 in the high 4.3s, which includes a 10-yard split under 1.5 seconds," said the report.

Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith topped the list.