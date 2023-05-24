More Vegas odds released for Clemson-Duke Labor Day opener

BetOnline became the latest outlet to open up odds on that Sept. 4 ACC starter, making Clemson a 12-point favorite.

The Tigers are returning to Duke for the first time since 2012, which was a 56-20 win.

Clemson is given an 85.2% win projection over Duke by ESPN's FPI model.

Duke returned to postseason action last season and finished 9-4 under a first-year coach in Mike Elko. ESPN projected in February that the Blue Devils had the 33rd-most returning production, ranking in the Top 10 offensively (9th; 82%). Duke went 6-1 at home last year and topped UCF in the Military Bowl, 30-13.

Clemson returned to the top of the ACC last year with an 11-3 campaign, going 9-0 versus conference opponents. The Tigers wrapped ACC action with a 39-10 win over North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game.

Clemson has won five in a row over the Blue Devils stretching back to 2005.

Another notable early Vegas line is LSU being favored by 2.5 points over the outlet's ACC favorite, Florida State, in a neutral site game in Orlando on Sept. 3.

The Seminoles opened at 8/5 odds for BetOnline to win the ACC for the first time since 2014. Clemson was listed second at 19/10 and North Carolina was 6/1.