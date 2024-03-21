Mike Williams believes the Jets were a "great fit" for him

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Former Clemson standout receiver Mike Williams recently signed a one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the New York Jets. Williams spoke to reporters on Wednesday, sharing that he is excited to play with Aaron Rodgers and be part of a team that could be special. "I just felt like it was a great fit for me," Williams said. "Aaron, I want to be able to play with him, pick his brain, learn from him. Playing alongside Garrett [Wilson] kind of reminds me of Keenan [Allen] a little bit. Similar style play, great route runners, and I feel like we can complement each other in that area. The running game is pretty good, defense is elite, so, I just feel like we got a pretty good opportunity ahead of us. Just looking forward to it." The S.C. native has 309 catches for 4,806 yards and 31 touchdowns at the NFL level over 88 games. WR Mike Williams on why he chose the Jets in free agency. pic.twitter.com/PGKLoisoKy — New York Jets (@nyjets) March 20, 2024

