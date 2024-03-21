CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Mike Williams believes the Jets were a "great fit" for him
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Mar 21 15:02

Former Clemson standout receiver Mike Williams recently signed a one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the New York Jets.

Williams spoke to reporters on Wednesday, sharing that he is excited to play with Aaron Rodgers and be part of a team that could be special.

"I just felt like it was a great fit for me," Williams said. "Aaron, I want to be able to play with him, pick his brain, learn from him. Playing alongside Garrett [Wilson] kind of reminds me of Keenan [Allen] a little bit. Similar style play, great route runners, and I feel like we can complement each other in that area. The running game is pretty good, defense is elite, so, I just feel like we got a pretty good opportunity ahead of us. Just looking forward to it."

The S.C. native has 309 catches for 4,806 yards and 31 touchdowns at the NFL level over 88 games.

