Matt Luke took over as offensive line coach in December.
Meet Chris Rumph and Matt Luke at Recruiting Wrap
by - Senior Writer - 2024 Jan 17 12:56

It’s almost time for the 2024 Chick-fil-A Recruiting Wrap Up, hosted by the Fort Hill Clemson Club. Join the club as they celebrate Clemson University's newest recruits with video highlights, commentary from Head Coach Dabo Swinney and the assistant football coaches, dinner from Chick-fil-A, and an online auction.

It's also the first time Clemson fans can listen and meet new defensive ends coach Chris Rumph and new offensive line coach Matt Luke. Each of the assistant coaches gives a brief overview of their class. Make sure to get your tickets now and don't miss out on this opportunity.

Also - if you download the Chick-fil-a app and turn on location services, Chick-fil-a of Clemson/Seneca owner Herb Tyler will have a reward for you.

2024 Chick-fil-A Recruiting Wrap Up

WHEN: Wednesday, February 7, 2024

TIME: 6:00-8:00 P.M. Doors open at 5:00. Time is subject to change.

WHERE: Poe Indoor Practice Facility for Clemson Football

WHY: To raise need-based scholarship dollars for students in Oconee & Pickens Counties and Pendleton High School to attend Clemson University.

COST: $80 per person

The 2024 Recruiting Wrap Up is brought to you by Chick-fil-A of Seneca and Chick-fil-A of Clemson.

Here is the link for tickets.

📰 E-Mail News Alerts