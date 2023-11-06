Former Clemson WR reportedly reinstated by NFL after five-year suspension

Former Clemson receiver Martavis Bryant has been reinstated by the NFL after a five-year suspension, according to a report by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Bryant played in the XFL last season, catching 14 passes for 154 yards in eight games.

In his first two NFL seasons, he had 1,314 yards and 14 touchdowns. Overall, he had 145 career receptions for 2,183 yards and 17 touchdowns.

He was a fourth-round pick by the Steelers in the 2014 NFL draft.

At Clemson, he had 61 catches for 1,354 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Bryant has been training for another chance in the NFL: