Martavis Bryant reportedly reinstated by NFL after five-year suspension
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Nov 6 09:57

A member of 'WRU' might get another chance in the NFL.

Former Clemson receiver Martavis Bryant has been reinstated by the NFL after a five-year suspension, according to a report by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Bryant played in the XFL last season, catching 14 passes for 154 yards in eight games.

In his first two NFL seasons, he had 1,314 yards and 14 touchdowns. Overall, he had 145 career receptions for 2,183 yards and 17 touchdowns.

He was a fourth-round pick by the Steelers in the 2014 NFL draft.

At Clemson, he had 61 catches for 1,354 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Bryant has been training for another chance in the NFL:

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 23) Author
spacer TNET: Former Clemson WR reportedly reinstated by NFL after five-year suspension
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson WR reportedly reinstated by NFL after five-year suspension
 ATHTIGER
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson WR reportedly reinstated by NFL after five-year suspension
 HannahMontana
spacer Thats what happened***
 tigersrule79®
spacer Well that's what is was - absolutely ridiculous***
 ctigers90
spacer Josh Gordon got booted as well for the same***
 ninetytwotiger
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson WR reportedly reinstated by NFL after five-year suspension
 TigerzzRoar®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson WR reportedly reinstated by NFL after five-year suspension
 bkhill11®
spacer hope he keeps his nose clean***
 El Tigre 1
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson WR reportedly reinstated by NFL after five-year suspension
 jaxco
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson WR reportedly reinstated by NFL after five-year suspension
 JREwing®
spacer About #### time. The NFL done him extremely dirty
 tigersrule79®
spacer That's got to the longest suspension in NFL history
 RC Tiger®
spacer Re: That's got to the longest suspension in NFL history
 firstdown811618®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson WR reportedly reinstated by NFL after five-year suspension
 Tigerman5000
spacer He is still in incredible shape, he is still ripped and never stopped working..
 tigersrule79®
spacer Re: He is still in incredible shape, he is still ripped and never stopped working..
 sam84
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson WR reportedly reinstated by NFL after five-year suspension
 u2mfl
spacer At least he's been playing
 TigerCC®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson WR reportedly reinstated by NFL after five-year suspension
 aroseforthehall®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson WR reportedly reinstated by NFL after five-year suspension
 usarmyshreve®
spacer Would love to see Martavis Bryant
 TigerCC®
spacer Good for you Martavis!!! Can you get a COVID year??
 Watcher®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Clemson WR reportedly reinstated by NFL after five-year suspension
 CarolinaKudzu
