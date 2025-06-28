|
Marcus Lattimore shows Clemson love in rivalry poem
Rivalry or not, respect runs deep.
Former Gamecock star running back Marcus Lattimore knows the intensity of the Clemson–South Carolina rivalry firsthand. Recently inducted into the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2024, Lattimore took a moment to reflect on the college football teams that mean the most to him. In a poem he shared on X, Lattimore mentioned three programs he holds dear, including Clemson. Check it out below: Poem: Clemson (🤦🏽♂️😂) pic.twitter.com/m9mLFR5CA7
Poem: Clemson (🤦🏽♂️😂) pic.twitter.com/m9mLFR5CA7— Marcus Lattimore (@MarcusLattimore) June 25, 2025
