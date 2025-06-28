sports_football
Marcus Lattimore shows Clemson love in rivalry poem

Marcus Lattimore shows Clemson love in rivalry poem
Tony Crumpton Tony Crumpton  ·  Assoc. Editor ·  3 hours ago

Rivalry or not, respect runs deep.

Former Gamecock star running back Marcus Lattimore knows the intensity of the Clemson–South Carolina rivalry firsthand.

Recently inducted into the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2024, Lattimore took a moment to reflect on the college football teams that mean the most to him.

In a poem he shared on X, Lattimore mentioned three programs he holds dear, including Clemson.

Check it out below:

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
4-star Clemson commit and current NFL Tiger standout join forces for youth camp
4-star Clemson commit and current NFL Tiger standout join forces for youth camp
5 most important players in Clemson's 2026 class so far: Tait Reynolds
5 most important players in Clemson's 2026 class so far: Tait Reynolds
Marcus Lattimore shows Clemson love in rivalry poem
Marcus Lattimore shows Clemson love in rivalry poem
Post your comments!
Read all 15 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week