LOOK: Sam Howell wears a Clemson hoodie after losing bet

“The fact I have these colors on, I’m in a lot of pain," Howell said during the beginning of his Tuesday press conference. "I lost a bet."

Good job by Howell of being a man of his word and showing good sportsmanship, wearing the Tiger hoodie.

Check it out below:

My QB1 aint eva looked better 😂😂



S/o my Dline boys ‼️ https://t.co/DFuXkw4rYK — KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) November 21, 2023

Sam Howell on having to wear a Clemson sweatshirt: “It’s unfortunate.”



UNC lost to Clemson, 31-20, on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/701RIfYYwY — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) November 21, 2023