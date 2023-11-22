|
LOOK: Sam Howell wears a Clemson hoodie after losing bet
Former Tarheel and current Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell donned a Clemson hoodie after losing a bet to a teammate (presumably his teammate
KJ Henry) on the Clemson-North Carolina game.
“The fact I have these colors on, I’m in a lot of pain," Howell said during the beginning of his Tuesday press conference. "I lost a bet." Good job by Howell of being a man of his word and showing good sportsmanship, wearing the Tiger hoodie. Check it out below: My QB1 aint eva looked better 😂😂 Sam Howell on having to wear a Clemson sweatshirt: “It’s unfortunate.” Proud Tar Heel Sam Howell wearing the Clemson hoodie. “I lost a bet.” He’s not happy pic.twitter.com/hijhJJJZX1
S/o my Dline boys ‼️ https://t.co/DFuXkw4rYK
UNC lost to Clemson, 31-20, on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/701RIfYYwY
“The fact I have these colors on, I’m in a lot of pain," Howell said during the beginning of his Tuesday press conference. "I lost a bet."
Good job by Howell of being a man of his word and showing good sportsmanship, wearing the Tiger hoodie.
Check it out below:
My QB1 aint eva looked better 😂😂
Sam Howell on having to wear a Clemson sweatshirt: “It’s unfortunate.”
Proud Tar Heel Sam Howell wearing the Clemson hoodie. “I lost a bet.” He’s not happy pic.twitter.com/hijhJJJZX1— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 21, 2023
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now