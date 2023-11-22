CLEMSON FOOTBALL

LOOK: Sam Howell wears a Clemson hoodie after losing bet

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Nov 22 08:50

Former Tarheel and current Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell donned a Clemson hoodie after losing a bet to a teammate (presumably his teammate KJ Henry) on the Clemson-North Carolina game.

“The fact I have these colors on, I’m in a lot of pain," Howell said during the beginning of his Tuesday press conference. "I lost a bet."

Good job by Howell of being a man of his word and showing good sportsmanship, wearing the Tiger hoodie.

Check it out below:

