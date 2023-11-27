LOOK: Holiday gifts for Clemson fans

Not that Halloween and October have come to an end, it’s officially the holiday season! Those sleigh bells are about to start ringing and you’ve got Clemson fans in your life that need a great gift under the Christmas tree. This season, celebrate your love for the Tigers with a wide array of officially licensed products from FOCO. Whether you're shopping for a diehard fan or looking to treat yourself, this Clemson Tigers Holiday Gift Guide has something for everyone. Clemson Ugly Pajamas Get some matching family pajamas and dress to impress this holiday season! You won't want to miss these onesie team pajamas! These men's and women's PJ's are comfortable and show off your team spirit in the form of some sweet one piece jammies. Introducing the Clemson Tigers Ugly Pattern One Piece Pajamas! Don't forget to take your holiday photo with the whole family wearing matching Christmas pajamas! 3 Pack Friendship Bracelet A whole new way to rep the team in style is here. Step up your fan fashion sense with this Clemson Tigers 3 Pack Beaded Friendship Bracelet. These matching friendship bracelets make for an awesome stocking stuffer with an all-over team-colored design and team logo displays, which makes them the perfect way to show your support for the Clemson Tigers on gamedays and every day in between. Clemson 5 Pack Coaster Set Ringing in the holiday season? Awesome. Rings on the coffee table? Not so much. Enjoy some tasty beverages during every gameday or holiday movie marathon with this Clemson Tigers Holiday 5 Pack Coaster Set. Clemson Plaid Bib Overalls Show your team spirit in these stylish and comfortable Clemson Tigers Men's Plaid Bib Overalls. With their all-over team-colored design and bold team logo display, these overalls are the perfect way to show your support for the Clemson Tigers while showing off some buffalo plaid fashion for a rustic, rural, holiday feel. Clemson Memorial BRXLZ Stadium Need to pass the time until gameday arrives? How about a constructive exercise that brings gameday to you? Enjoy a little home field advantage with this Clemson Tigers Memorial Stadium Mini BRXLZ Stadium. Clemson Crossbody Purse Over your shoulder and off to the game. Whether you're running last minute holiday errands on the town or running the tailgate in the parking lot, this Clemson Tigers Logo Love Crossbody Purse is the perfect way to carry the team like never before. Clemson Reversible Colorblock Hoodeez Never before has fandom looked so good and felt so relaxing. Lounge like a holiday legend while you cheer your team on to victory by rocking this Clemson Tigers Reversible Colorblock Hoodeez. The Tiger Bighead Bobblehead From Howard's Rock to the upper deck in Death Valley, this The Tiger Clemson Tigers Mascot Bighead Bobblehead is perfect for the biggest of Clemson fans. Check out the Fanatics Clemson store for more ideas

