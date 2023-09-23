CLEMSON FOOTBALL

LOOK: Dog in stands watching Clemson-FSU

2023 Sep 23

There is a dog in the stands. I repeat. There is a dog in the stands.

During Saturday's ACC clash between Clemson and Florida State, Clemson showed off the 'Cub Cam' on the video board with a dog chillin' in the crowd with fans.

Today's game was a tough ticket, but somehow, this golden retriever got in to watch this exciting game.

Hopefully, he had a dog-gone good time in Tiger Town.

