LOOK: Dog in stands watching Clemson-FSU
2023 Sep 23 13:33- -
There is a dog in the stands. I repeat. There is a dog in the stands.
During Saturday's ACC clash between Clemson and Florida State, Clemson showed off the 'Cub Cam' on the video board with a dog chillin' in the crowd with fans. Today's game was a tough ticket, but somehow, this golden retriever got in to watch this exciting game. Hopefully, he had a dog-gone good time in Tiger Town. My brands intersect 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2rBYjykGUl
During Saturday's ACC clash between Clemson and Florida State, Clemson showed off the 'Cub Cam' on the video board with a dog chillin' in the crowd with fans.
Today's game was a tough ticket, but somehow, this golden retriever got in to watch this exciting game.
Hopefully, he had a dog-gone good time in Tiger Town.
My brands intersect 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2rBYjykGUl— Alex (@NotAlexCraft) September 23, 2023
