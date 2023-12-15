LOOK: Clemson 2023 Men’s Soccer National Champions Bobblehead released

MILWAUKEE – This morning, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled an officially licensed, limited-edition bobblehead commemorating Clemson’s 2023 Men’s Soccer Division I National Championship. The bobblehead features The Tiger, the mascot of the Clemson Tigers, with the official 2023 Men’s Soccer National Championship logo. This marks the first bobblehead commemorating a Men’s Soccer College National Championship. The special edition bobblehead is being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, an official licensee of Clemson University. ** Support TigerNet and PRE-ORDER Clemson 2023 Men’s Soccer National Champions Bobblehead ** Proudly wearing a Clemson soccer jersey with a foot on a soccer ball, The Tiger bobblehead is giving the No. 1 sign on a base featuring the Clemson 2023 Men’s Soccer National Champions logo. Each bobblehead will be individually numbered to 2,023 and they are available exclusively through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. The bobbleheads, which are expected to ship in April, are $40 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order. On Monday, December 11th, the ninth-seeded Clemson Tigers captured their fourth national championship – and second in the last three seasons – with a 2-1 victory over second-seeded Notre Dame in the title match of the NCAA Tournament at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. With the triumph, Clemson (15-3-5) joined Maryland, UCLA, and San Francisco as men’s soccer programs with four national championships. The Tigers advanced to the College Cup National Championship with NCAA tourney victories over Charlotte (3-0), New Hampshire (1-0), Stanford (2-0), and West Virginia (1-0). “Once we went through the adversity that we went through … everybody says it’s a coaching cliché, but it’s not cliché, it’s true: Adversity makes you stronger,” Clemson coach Mike Noonan said. “And that strength comes from the tough times. I told them before the game, ‘This is a Clint Eastwood move, fellas. Ninety minutes to nirvana.’ And we are now in nirvana.” Senior midfielder and team captain Brandon Parrish scored an unassisted goal in the 27th minute and senior All-American Ousmane Sylla tallied the second goal in the 70th minute off an assist by senior Alex Meinhard to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead. Notre Dame ruined Clemson’s shutout bid with a goal on a penalty kick in the 89th minute. It was the only goal allowed by the Tigers and sophomore goalkeeper Joseph Andema in the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers made a bid to become only the sixth team in NCAA history to win a championship while not surrendering a goal in the tourney. With the victory, Clemson avenged a 3-2 loss to Notre Dame during ACC play on September 9th in South Bend, Indiana. "As evidenced by their dominant postseason run, the National Champion Clemson Tigers were clearly the class of men’s college soccer in 2023,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “Bobbleheads are the ultimate way to celebrate a team’s championship, and this bobblehead will be the ultimate way for fans of the Tigers to commemorate the Clemson men’s soccer team’s National Championship.” ** Support TigerNet and PRE-ORDER Clemson 2023 Men’s Soccer National Champions Bobblehead **

