LOOK: Xavier Thomas gives two thumbs up after successful surgery
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 11:27 AM

Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas had successful foot surgery on Monday.

"He really wanted to come back and play. It was kind of a fluky thing that happened in practice," Swinney said recently. "As I always say, God never says 'Oops.' You just respond to it the best you can. He's been great...Man, your heart goes out to him and you really just appreciate him. He's really tried to push through and try to go."

Thomas entered 2022 with 112 career tackles (27.5 for loss) with 12.5 sacks, five pass breakups and four forced fumbles.

Thomas tweeted out a picture of him giving two thumbs up after the procedure.

