CLEMSON FOOTBALL

LOOK: Trevor Lawrence walks baby Shae Lynn on the beach

LOOK: Trevor Lawrence walks baby Shae Lynn on the beach
by - Assoc. Editor - 2025 Feb 1 10:21

Jacksonville Jaguars franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his wife, Marissa shared the happy news of their baby girl's arrival in early January through social media.

The couple named their daughter Shae Lynn.

Lawrence recently posted a paid Instagram post by Bose, showcasing a heartwarming moment of him walking with his daughter on the beach.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Reports: Wes Goodwin heading to SEC school, reuniting with former Clemson assistant
Reports: Wes Goodwin heading to SEC school, reuniting with former Clemson assistant
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 >> Get Custom E-Mail News Alerts <<