LOOK: Historic Clemson Photos #2

by - Assoc. Editor - 2025 Jan 20 11:39

For all you old-timers and history buffs, we have decided to revisit some of the historic Clemson photos that have captured the heart of our community over the years.

Many of these photos were submitted by long-time TigerNet member Mintaka®, whose contributions are greatly appreciated.

Given their continued popularity, we’re excited to share them once again. We encourage you to share your thoughts and memories in the comments section.

Photo description: Band Day in Death Valley around 1961

FYI: Feel free to email me at tony@tigernet.com with any scanned pictures that would be a good candidate for a Clemson historic photo.

