LOOK: GameDay signs for Clemson-NC State
ESPN College GameDay is in Tiger Town for the top ten matchup between No. 5 Clemson and No. 10 North Carolina State on Saturday (7:30 p.m./ABC).
Clemson fans have been arriving early at Bowman Field to support their Tigers and show off their creative signs to get a chance to be on television.
The Tigers are 6-1 the seven times that GameDay has been in Clemson.
Check out a few of the GameDay signs below:
GameDay signs! #ALLIN @clemsonfrtigers @jogagtou @PierreAuRein pic.twitter.com/sJlDqmYl4V— Andrea Price (@agprice98) October 1, 2022
Still took you five tries though … pic.twitter.com/4ZcYc9ph7R— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 1, 2022
This sign at College Gameday lol #RepBX #AaronJudge pic.twitter.com/u1Y0Eq44sA— Hillary (@hilldanpad) October 1, 2022
Let’s ride pic.twitter.com/K4h0EiGuX9— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 1, 2022
Y’all wild 😂— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 1, 2022
WE LOVE IT !! pic.twitter.com/HUOO6vE0X9
Nice morning for @CollegeGameDay @ClemsonFB geared up to extend nation’s longes home win streak vs @PackFootball @Coach_Fleck joins show. Who is ripe for upset? Going to be great. pic.twitter.com/E8duO36gpK— Rece Davis (@ReceDavis) October 1, 2022
Submitted without comment. pic.twitter.com/LHUKvz7s7j— Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) October 1, 2022
A man with good taste ☕️ pic.twitter.com/7WIYuGyiLt— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 1, 2022
Winner. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/enAimRXwQL— Larry Williams (@LarryWilliamsTI) October 1, 2022
No words 😭 pic.twitter.com/80pP3CFyJr— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 1, 2022