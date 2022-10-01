LOOK: GameDay signs for Clemson-NC State

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

ESPN College GameDay is in Tiger Town for the top ten matchup between No. 5 Clemson and No. 10 North Carolina State on Saturday (7:30 p.m./ABC).

Clemson fans have been arriving early at Bowman Field to support their Tigers and show off their creative signs to get a chance to be on television.

The Tigers are 6-1 the seven times that GameDay has been in Clemson.

Check out a few of the GameDay signs below:

Still took you five tries though … pic.twitter.com/4ZcYc9ph7R — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 1, 2022

Y’all wild 😂



WE LOVE IT !! pic.twitter.com/HUOO6vE0X9 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 1, 2022

Nice morning for @CollegeGameDay @ClemsonFB geared up to extend nation’s longes home win streak vs @PackFootball @Coach_Fleck joins show. Who is ripe for upset? Going to be great. pic.twitter.com/E8duO36gpK — Rece Davis (@ReceDavis) October 1, 2022

A man with good taste ☕️ pic.twitter.com/7WIYuGyiLt — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 1, 2022