La Tech had a wonderful gesture regarding the Bresee family (Photo via Clemson Athletics)
La Tech had a wonderful gesture regarding the Bresee family (Photo via Clemson Athletics)

LOOK: Entire La Tech team writes hand-written letters to Bresee family
La Tech made quite an impression on and off the field on Saturday.

They fell to the Tigers 48-20, but Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney made a point during his postgame interview to call their head coach Sonny Cumbie a 'class act' for wearing an 'E11a Strong' shirt during gameday.

In addition to that, the ENTIRE team wrote handwritten letters to the Bresee family.

"In this competitive world we're in, there's people out there like Sonny Cumbie and that LA Tech crowd. Class group," Swinney said.

Great job by La Tech on a hard-fought game that they shouldn't hang their head at all about and tremendous sportsmanship regarding the Bresee family.

