LOOK: Entire La Tech team writes hand-written letters to Bresee family

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

La Tech made quite an impression on and off the field on Saturday.

They fell to the Tigers 48-20, but Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney made a point during his postgame interview to call their head coach Sonny Cumbie a 'class act' for wearing an 'E11a Strong' shirt during gameday.

In addition to that, the ENTIRE team wrote handwritten letters to the Bresee family.

"In this competitive world we're in, there's people out there like Sonny Cumbie and that LA Tech crowd. Class group," Swinney said.

Great job by La Tech on a hard-fought game that they shouldn't hang their head at all about and tremendous sportsmanship regarding the Bresee family.

A picture is worth 1,000 words, even when there are no words.



These are the hand-written letters from every member of @LATechFB’s team to the Bresee family.



Football is family, and we’re grateful to our Bulldog brothers for this gesture. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/SafYoAPWMo — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 18, 2022