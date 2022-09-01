LOOK: DJ Uiagalelei gives whole Clemson team gift to "block out the noise"

TigerNet Staff by

One by one, the Instagram stories rolled in from the Clemson football locker room on Thursday.

DJ Uiagalelei had something waiting on each teammate apparently.

Uiagalelei left a note with the branded logo of Beats by Dre on it and wireless studio headphones from the company.

"A gift for the journey ahead when you need to block out the noise and channel your inner DJ - DJ," said the note.

The reviews obviously were positive.

"(Uiagalelei) is that guy," said BT Potter.

"Big cinco!!! Hooked the whole team up, love it," said Xavier Thomas.

Clemson opens its 2022 campaign on Monday night versus Georgia Tech in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium (8 p.m./ESPN).