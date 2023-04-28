LOOK: Dabo Swinney, Lincoln Riley at concert with Kenny Chesney

"A moment with mom last night in Greenville, South Carolina," Chesney posted on Instagram. "Mom came on stage last night to sing with me and Kelsea Ballerini. Such a special moment. Also, big thanks to Dabo Swinney and Lincoln Riley for coming to the show. “Boys of Fall” felt good in your honor."

Swinney signed an autograph on a guitar on-stage for Chesney, writing 'ALL IN.'

The duo also hung out with fellow head coach Lincoln Riley who is the older brother of Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley.

