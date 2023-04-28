CLEMSON FOOTBALL

LOOK: Dabo Swinney, Lincoln Riley at concert with Kenny Chesney

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Apr 28, Fri 13:30

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was able to have a very cool moment on Thursday night, attending a Kenny Chesney concert in Greenville.

"A moment with mom last night in Greenville, South Carolina," Chesney posted on Instagram. "Mom came on stage last night to sing with me and Kelsea Ballerini. Such a special moment. Also, big thanks to Dabo Swinney and Lincoln Riley for coming to the show. “Boys of Fall” felt good in your honor."

Swinney signed an autograph on a guitar on-stage for Chesney, writing 'ALL IN.'

The duo also hung out with fellow head coach Lincoln Riley who is the older brother of Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley.

Check out some of Chesney's best hits:

