Clemson Nike jerseys with active players/numbers are available
Clemson Nike jerseys with active players/numbers are available

LOOK: Clemson Nike NIL jerseys released
2022 Sep 7, Wed 18:30

Your favorite Clemson player now has a Nike Pick-A-Player NIL Replica Football Jersey for the first time in history!

The jersey will be customized with the name and number you pick from the Name, Image, and Likeness roster.

A portion of the proceeds will go directly to the players.

The jerseys currently have free shipping, so don't miss out with promo code: 29SHIP

