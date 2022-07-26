LOOK: Clemson making progress on massive video board

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson's new video board is still under construction as we inch closer to the start of the 2022 football season.

The latest update on Tuesday is that they are installing the panels for the giant screen (see above).

The massive jumbotron will stand an impressive 126 X 57 feet tall, as the former video board was only 65 X 25 feet tall.

That's basically four times the video surface for fans for the upcoming football season, which should be completed by the first home game against Furman on September 10.

'Best is standard' is a popular saying at Clemson, and it appears that the jumbotron will fit in nicely in Tiger Town.