CLEMSON FOOTBALL
sports_football
LOOK: Clemson making progress on massive video board

LOOK: Clemson making progress on massive video board
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Jul 26, Tue 11:16

Clemson's new video board is still under construction as we inch closer to the start of the 2022 football season.

The latest update on Tuesday is that they are installing the panels for the giant screen (see above).

The massive jumbotron will stand an impressive 126 X 57 feet tall, as the former video board was only 65 X 25 feet tall.

That's basically four times the video surface for fans for the upcoming football season, which should be completed by the first home game against Furman on September 10.

'Best is standard' is a popular saying at Clemson, and it appears that the jumbotron will fit in nicely in Tiger Town.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson star signs with Baltimore
Clemson star signs with Baltimore
ACC releases media predictions for Clemson's season, title path
ACC releases media predictions for Clemson's season, title path
Latest postseason projections for Clemson football
Latest postseason projections for Clemson football
Athlon Sports ranks DJ Uiagalelei, ACC QBs by team
Athlon Sports ranks DJ Uiagalelei, ACC QBs by team
Post your comments!
Read all 17 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest