sports_football
LOOK: Clemson Historic Photo No. 3

Tony Crumpton Tony Crumpton - Assoc. Editor - 5 hours ago

For all the longtime Clemson fans and history enthusiasts, we’re taking a trip down memory lane with a collection of historic Clemson photos that have been well-received by our community over the years.

Many of these images were shared by longtime TigerNet member Mintaka®, whose contributions we greatly appreciate.

Due to their lasting popularity, we’re excited to bring them back once more! Feel free to share your thoughts and memories in the comments.

Photo description: During a two-year renovation of Tillman Hall in the early 1980s, a student was suspected of pulling a Mickey Mouse prank on the clock.

Check it out below:

