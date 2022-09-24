LOOK: Clemson celebrates victory over Wake Forest by eating Krispy Kreme donuts

Tony Crumpton

You win, you celebrate ... with donuts.

The Clemson football team celebrated the epic 51-46 double-overtime victory over Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon by eating some delicious Krispy Kreme donuts.

Krispy Kreme's headquarters is in Winston-Salem, so the Tigers have started a tradition of enjoying some tasty fried dough when they get a road win at Wake Forest.