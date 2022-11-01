|
LOOK: Clemson Avengers assemble for Halloween
Avengers, assemble!
The Clemson Avengers reunited with their full cast of characters on Halloween.
Normally, they are a talented group of football players on the defensive line but they showed off their alter-egos for the festive day.
The superhero list revealed:
Justin Mascoll -- Doctor Strange
Xavier Thomas -- Thor
Bryan Bresee -- Hulk
KJ Henry -- Captain America
Myles Murphy -- Spiderman
Ruke Orhorhoro -- Black Panther
Tyler Davis -- Iron-Man
Tre Williams -- Hawkeye
Clemson’s ultimate defenders. 🐅 pic.twitter.com/2U19halcku— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 1, 2022
