A group of Marvel Heroes were spotted in Clemson on Halloween (Photo courtesy: Clemson Football Twitter)
LOOK: Clemson Avengers assemble for Halloween
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Nov 1, Tue 10:50

Avengers, assemble!

The Clemson Avengers reunited with their full cast of characters on Halloween.

Normally, they are a talented group of football players on the defensive line but they showed off their alter-egos for the festive day.

The superhero list revealed:

Justin Mascoll -- Doctor Strange

Xavier Thomas -- Thor

Bryan Bresee -- Hulk

KJ Henry -- Captain America

Myles Murphy -- Spiderman

Ruke Orhorhoro -- Black Panther

Tyler Davis -- Iron-Man

Tre Williams -- Hawkeye

