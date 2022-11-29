|
Live updates from Dabo Swinney's UNC Press Conference
|Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 11:07 AM-
Live updates from Dabo Swinney's press conference for the ACC Championship.
Press conference starts at 11:00AM ET
allorangeallthetime52®
12:32 PM
Dabo chose the coaches he wanted to replace Tony and BV, he failed, and I always thought that Tony would have been easy to replace for the better, Dabo showed me how wrong I was. But he also stepped about 4 or 5 levels down with replacing BV. Then he refused to go with the freshman QB that he has done in the past with nothing but success for making those tough calls, and that only means that he dropped the ball with every decision he made in the off season, and through the entire season. And it was Dabo's call to give our team a fair chance to win through the entire 2nd half, he also failed the team with that call. This means that every call he has made since Tony and BV left, all 3 of the most important calls turned out to be terrible judgement calls, IMHO!!!!
allorangeallthetime52®
12:17 PM
All of Dabo's comments sounded the same on a different day!!!
CUAtTheFinishLine®
12:15 PM
Dabo: Our WRs lack confidence and lack details
...
Dabo: So we're going to run our D2 level, 8/29 99 yards QB that can't throw the ball with touch and throws fast balls over their head or behind them back out there to help with their confidence and details.
...
Ltiger42
12:00 PM
If not the QB, what do you assign the lack of productivity to in our offense? How do we plan to change that this off-season?
mlevesque
11:50 AM
It seems that the "Lack of Execution" has been used frequently this year. Curious of why? Perhaps it is not transferring from the practice field to the game? Game plan to complex? Is it coaching? What?
DavidHood®
11:42 AM
Dabo says they will look at the roster and make decisions on the transfer portal. "It's a real-time world every single day where we are right now in college football."
triplep
11:37 AM
I hope your QB decision doesn’t hurt us again.
DavidHood®
11:37 AM
Retired coach Tony Dungy was here Saturday with his son. Dabo says Dungy has been a mentor for him, and it was good to have him here
TS_Tiger
11:36 AM
Who does he place blame here?
Answer: Coordinators.
Fix it Dabo
Crump®
11:32 AM
Swinney says wide receivers' lack of confidence and lack of details have hurt
DavidHood®
11:27 AM
Says LT Jordan McFadden is "beat up." Has been practicing only on Wed and Thur. He says if he details the injury and says, "it's his finger" then someone is gonna grab his finger in a pile
DavidHood®
11:25 AM
Swinney says S Jalyn Phillips is beat up. "He is like the car I had in college."
DavidHood®
11:24 AM
Says Jeremiah Trotter and Barrett Carter have had good years. Says Carter is a "beautiful football player."
DavidHood®
11:23 AM
He says secondary is hurting, Sherrod Covil will have to step up this week. Tells me Covil can be better than K'Von Wallace.
DavidHood®
11:22 AM
Beaux Collins is out for the season, will have surgery
Crump®
11:17 AM
Yesterday was a tough day...It’s never gonna be acceptable for us to lose that game (South Carolina). Got to deal with it, but it’s not acceptable.
DavidHood®
11:17 AM
On how they move on, Dabo says, "I have a schedule. I have work to do. A lot of work has to be done on Sunday night. Have to get back to work on the gameplan."
DavidHood®
11:16 AM
Says plays were there Sat against Scar, but missed plays and lack of execution. "Not where we need to be."
DavidHood®
11:14 AM
Dabo says both teams have earned the right to be there. But after loss Saturday, Clemson has to pick itself up and go play.
DavidHood®
11:09 AM
Says UNC QB Drake Maye was maybe leading for Heisman until GT game. Best offensive team Clemson has faced
DavidHood®
11:09 AM
Dabo says he is happy to have a press conference this week, means they are playing for something
