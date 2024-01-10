CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Jayne Kamin Oncea - USA Today Sports
Jayne Kamin Oncea - USA Today Sports

Legendary CFB head coach Nick Saban retires
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Jan 10 18:26

One of the best to ever coach is hanging it up after a legendary run.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is retiring, according to multiple reports, including ESPN on Wednesday.

Sabana informed the team of his decision today, but school officials have not yet released anything.

The 72-year-old has won seven national titles, including six with the Crimson Tide and one at LSU.

In 17 seasons at Alabama, he won 201 games behind only Bear Bryant, who won 232 games in 25 seasons at Alabama.

During his college coaching career, he had a record of 292-71-1, sixth all-time in the FBS and most among active coaches.

Best of luck to Saban in his retirement, as he is widely considered one of the all-time coaching greats of college football.

