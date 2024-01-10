Legendary CFB head coach Nick Saban retires

One of the best to ever coach is hanging it up after a legendary run. Alabama head coach Nick Saban is retiring, according to multiple reports, including ESPN on Wednesday. Sabana informed the team of his decision today, but school officials have not yet released anything. The 72-year-old has won seven national titles, including six with the Crimson Tide and one at LSU. In 17 seasons at Alabama, he won 201 games behind only Bear Bryant, who won 232 games in 25 seasons at Alabama. During his college coaching career, he had a record of 292-71-1, sixth all-time in the FBS and most among active coaches. Best of luck to Saban in his retirement, as he is widely considered one of the all-time coaching greats of college football. Insane Nick Saban stats:



- 7 BCS/CFP era titles (next highest for a coach is 3).

- His 7 titles also mark the most for any coach in CFB history; Bear Bryant is second with 6.

- 8 CFP appearances are the most of any school, let alone coach. Dabo Swinney and Clemson are the… pic.twitter.com/ZnAXAIZ17k — College Football Report (@CFBRep) January 10, 2024 Active coaching wins list with Nick Saban's reported retirement:



1. Mack Brown (UNC) - 276

2. Kirk Ferentz (Iowa) - 196

3. Brian Kelly (LSU) - 186

4. Dabo Swinney (Clemson) - 170

5. Mike Gundy (OSU) - 166 — Marshall Scott (@MarshallScottOK) January 10, 2024 Buyouts for potential Alabama head coach candidates

Dan Lanning -- $20 million

Kalen DeBoer -- $12 million

Dabo Swinney -- $7.5 million

James Franklin -- $6 million

Mike Norvell -- $4 million — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 10, 2024 In 1980, Nick Saban replaced Pete Carroll as Ohio State’s secondary coach. pic.twitter.com/EKNJzAatNi — Quirky Research (@QuirkyResearch) January 10, 2024 Since 2009 (Nick Saban hired at Alabama in 2007):



Most NFL Draft picks:

123 - Alabama

105 - LSU

101 - Ohio State

99 - Georgia

87 - Florida

80 - Oklahoma



Most 1st round picks:

44 - Alabama (active 15-yr streak)

26 - Ohio State

22 - Georgia

19 - Florida

18 - LSU

17 - Clemson — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 11, 2024

