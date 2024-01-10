|
Legendary CFB head coach Nick Saban retires
One of the best to ever coach is hanging it up after a legendary run.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is retiring, according to multiple reports, including ESPN on Wednesday. Sabana informed the team of his decision today, but school officials have not yet released anything. The 72-year-old has won seven national titles, including six with the Crimson Tide and one at LSU. In 17 seasons at Alabama, he won 201 games behind only Bear Bryant, who won 232 games in 25 seasons at Alabama. During his college coaching career, he had a record of 292-71-1, sixth all-time in the FBS and most among active coaches. Best of luck to Saban in his retirement, as he is widely considered one of the all-time coaching greats of college football. Insane Nick Saban stats: Active coaching wins list with Nick Saban's reported retirement: Buyouts for potential Alabama head coach candidates In 1980, Nick Saban replaced Pete Carroll as Ohio State’s secondary coach. pic.twitter.com/EKNJzAatNi Since 2009 (Nick Saban hired at Alabama in 2007):
- 7 BCS/CFP era titles (next highest for a coach is 3).
- His 7 titles also mark the most for any coach in CFB history; Bear Bryant is second with 6.
- 8 CFP appearances are the most of any school, let alone coach. Dabo Swinney and Clemson are the… pic.twitter.com/ZnAXAIZ17k
1. Mack Brown (UNC) - 276
2. Kirk Ferentz (Iowa) - 196
3. Brian Kelly (LSU) - 186
4. Dabo Swinney (Clemson) - 170
5. Mike Gundy (OSU) - 166
Dan Lanning -- $20 million
Kalen DeBoer -- $12 million
Dabo Swinney -- $7.5 million
James Franklin -- $6 million
Mike Norvell -- $4 million
Most NFL Draft picks:
123 - Alabama
105 - LSU
101 - Ohio State
99 - Georgia
87 - Florida
80 - Oklahoma
Most 1st round picks:
44 - Alabama (active 15-yr streak)
26 - Ohio State
22 - Georgia
19 - Florida
18 - LSU
17 - Clemson
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is retiring, according to multiple reports, including ESPN on Wednesday.
Sabana informed the team of his decision today, but school officials have not yet released anything.
The 72-year-old has won seven national titles, including six with the Crimson Tide and one at LSU.
In 17 seasons at Alabama, he won 201 games behind only Bear Bryant, who won 232 games in 25 seasons at Alabama.
During his college coaching career, he had a record of 292-71-1, sixth all-time in the FBS and most among active coaches.
Best of luck to Saban in his retirement, as he is widely considered one of the all-time coaching greats of college football.
Insane Nick Saban stats:
Active coaching wins list with Nick Saban's reported retirement:
Buyouts for potential Alabama head coach candidates
In 1980, Nick Saban replaced Pete Carroll as Ohio State’s secondary coach. pic.twitter.com/EKNJzAatNi— Quirky Research (@QuirkyResearch) January 10, 2024
Since 2009 (Nick Saban hired at Alabama in 2007):
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now