Corso went with the underdog in the ACC matchup
Lee Corso picks WF over Clemson: "Clemson is overrated"
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Sep 24, Sat 09:44

ESPN personality Lee Corso put No. 5 Clemson on upset alert as he picked them to lose to Wake Forest on Saturday (noon/ABC).

"Clemson is overrated," Corso said during his pick selection.

"Wake has an offense that can outscore the Tigers. They are at home. They have won eleven straight home games, so it makes sense to me. Wake Forest upsets No. 5 Clemson today. Write it down."

Bold prediction by Corso, and I'm sure that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is thinking of using this as bulletin board material as his Tigers invade Winston-Salem for the marquee ACC matchup.

Check out the video clip below:

