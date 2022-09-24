Lee Corso picks WF over Clemson: "Clemson is overrated"

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

ESPN personality Lee Corso put No. 5 Clemson on upset alert as he picked them to lose to Wake Forest on Saturday (noon/ABC).

"Clemson is overrated," Corso said during his pick selection.

"Wake has an offense that can outscore the Tigers. They are at home. They have won eleven straight home games, so it makes sense to me. Wake Forest upsets No. 5 Clemson today. Write it down."

Bold prediction by Corso, and I'm sure that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is thinking of using this as bulletin board material as his Tigers invade Winston-Salem for the marquee ACC matchup.

Check out the video clip below:

It’s time to retire, Lee pic.twitter.com/8J81uItMnU — Barstool Clemson (@BarstoolClemson) September 24, 2022