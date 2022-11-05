Lee Corso health update

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

ESPN personality Lee Corso missed another installment of College Gameday show with health issues on Saturday.

"Lee Corso is still recuperating," Rece Davis said during the show. "Looking forward to getting him back. I talked to LC this week and said to him, 'What can we do for you?'

He said, 'Go kill 'em on Saturday.' I think we can do that with a game like this (No.1 UGA vs. No. 2 Tenn)."

This was the fourth week that Corso has missed the show during the college football season.

87-year-old Corso joked earlier in the season that he was in the hospital because he picked against Clemson.

“I tell ya, I had a hell of a scare,” Corso said. “I was really worried because I went to the hospital, but I was there, and a nurse said, ’No wonder you’re here. You said bad things about Clemson last week. That’s why you’re in the hospital.”

TigerNet would like to give out our best wishes to the iconic Corso on a full recovery regarding his health.