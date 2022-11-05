CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Lee Corso health update

Lee Corso health update
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Nov 5, Sat 10:55

ESPN personality Lee Corso missed another installment of College Gameday show with health issues on Saturday.

"Lee Corso is still recuperating," Rece Davis said during the show. "Looking forward to getting him back. I talked to LC this week and said to him, 'What can we do for you?'

He said, 'Go kill 'em on Saturday.' I think we can do that with a game like this (No.1 UGA vs. No. 2 Tenn)."

This was the fourth week that Corso has missed the show during the college football season.

87-year-old Corso joked earlier in the season that he was in the hospital because he picked against Clemson.

“I tell ya, I had a hell of a scare,” Corso said. “I was really worried because I went to the hospital, but I was there, and a nurse said, ’No wonder you’re here. You said bad things about Clemson last week. That’s why you’re in the hospital.”

TigerNet would like to give out our best wishes to the iconic Corso on a full recovery regarding his health.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
ESPN College GameDay picks for Clemson-Notre Dame
ESPN College GameDay picks for Clemson-Notre Dame
Lee Corso health update
Lee Corso health update
Tailgate update for Clemson-Notre Dame
Tailgate update for Clemson-Notre Dame
WATCH: Behind the Scenes with Clemson Football (Episode 6)
WATCH: Behind the Scenes with Clemson Football (Episode 6)
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest