Latest projections for Clemson prospects with updated NFL draft order

TigerNet Staff by

As many as three Tigers are projected to go in the first round of the NFL draft, which saw its top 18 spots solidified after the NFL regular season concluded on Sunday.

With a QB a potential No. 1 selection, the new No. 1 Chicago Bears might be in the position to trade out of the pick, which is what Pro Football Focus projects, as well as three Tiger projections in the top-30.

Two of those are in the top-six selections with Myles Murphy picked at No. 5 by Seattle and Bryan Bresee going No. 6 to Detroit.

"Murphy is the most impressive athlete in this defensive line class. What he can do physically at 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds is comparable to last year’s No. 1 pick, Travon Walker. The Seahawks have been desperate for an impact edge rusher for years now, and Murphy can be that player in time," said PFF's Michael Renner. "The Lions need to keep investing in a defense that is one of the NFL's youngest. They’ve already found a pair of edge rushers in Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston IV, and now they form an exciting defensive tackle duo with Bresee sliding into the three-technique role with Alim McNeill at nose. Bresee came back from a torn ACL to earn a career-high 82.0 pass-rushing grade in 2022."

Trenton Simpson is pegged to the Buffalo Bills in the latter end of the first round (projected No. 30).

Sports Illustrated's Draft Bible also has a Tiger trio going day one, but there's a disparity on Bresee, where after Murphy at No. 4 -- Bresee is projected at No. 28 to Dallas and Simpson is projected one pick later to Denver.

USA TODAY's DraftWire has three Clemson picks in the top-20 with Bresee (No. 6 to Detroit), Murphy (No. 8 to Atlanta) and Simpson (No. 20 to Seattle).