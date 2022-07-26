CLEMSON FOOTBALL
Latest postseason projections for Clemson football
by - 2022 Jul 26, Tue 14:32

Athlon Sports released its latest postseason projections this week and Clemson is expected back in the Playoff mix.

The outlet sees an SEC-ACC throwdown in Atlanta's Peach Bowl Playoff semifinal between Clemson and Alabama.

Athlon then projects Ohio State topping Georgia in the Fiesta Bowl and Alabama beating Clemson to make up the national title matchup.

College Football News predicts Clemson-Ohio State round three in the Fiesta's Playoff semifinal and a fourth time in the CFP era, with the Tigers winning two of the three matchups thus far. They also pick an Alabama-Ohio State final.

The semifinal games are set to be played on Dec. 31, 2022 and the national championship in Los Angeles is on Jan. 9, 2023.

247Sports predicted earlier this summer that Clemson would fall short of the Playoff and meet Wisconsin in the Orange Bowl.

Dabo Swinney's Tigers made each Playoff from 2015-2020 with two national titles and four national championship game appearances.

